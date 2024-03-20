Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension

- Now Playing
Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension02:34
- UP NEXT
Haass: U.S. and Israel must use 'diplomacy' to 'sideline Hamas,' 'you don't just do it with bombs'08:42
'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience04:30
Donny Deutsch: How dare you Donald Trump tell me what it means to be a good Jew03:54
'This is antisemitic garbage': Joe reacts to Trump's comments about Jewish Democrats12:45
David Rothkopf: Netanyahu has made the wrong political & military calculus03:36
Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says04:29
Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future11:33
John Kirby stands by Pres. Biden’s praise for Sen. Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of Netanyahu09:11
First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza03:13
Thomas Friedman: Why Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive09:53
'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst08:06
Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins07:28
Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’07:01
'We are fighting everyone's war' FMR. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the Israel-Hamas war05:22
Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’08:08
Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'07:03
Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address08:59
Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour04:08
Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution04:58
- Now Playing
Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension02:34
- UP NEXT
Haass: U.S. and Israel must use 'diplomacy' to 'sideline Hamas,' 'you don't just do it with bombs'08:42
'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience04:30
Donny Deutsch: How dare you Donald Trump tell me what it means to be a good Jew03:54
'This is antisemitic garbage': Joe reacts to Trump's comments about Jewish Democrats12:45
David Rothkopf: Netanyahu has made the wrong political & military calculus03:36
Play All