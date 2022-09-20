NBC poll shows how Donald Trump is ‘uniquely capable of dividing the Republican party’ 

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) and Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) weigh in on a new NBC poll that shows just 33 percent of Republicans consider themselves loyal to Donald Trump over the Republican party, the lowest level since the question first appeared in NBC polling. 'It actually indicates that Donald Trump is the one Republican leader today uniquely capable of dividing the party,' said Rep. Jolly, 'What that number tells us is if Donald Trump removed himself from the scene and particularly if he steps out of the ’24 cycle, Republicans will unite.'Sept. 20, 2022