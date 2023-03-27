IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Jansing Reports

Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old female

03:23

A 28-year-old female shooter opened fire killing six people at a Nashville school. The shooter was killed by police. MSNBC’s Gabe Gutierrez details what we know about the shooter and former FBI special agent Clint Watts explains what officials will search for next.March 27, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

