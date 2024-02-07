Michigan AG Dana Nessel: Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial made clear that ‘firearms are not toys’

A jury in Pontiac, Michigan found Jennifer Crumbley, mother of shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty in an unanimous verdict of four counts of manslaughter — one for each of the students killed in the shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The sentence marks the first time a parent in the United States has been held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Jennifer Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison per count and remains held on bond. She will be sentenced April 9.Feb. 7, 2024