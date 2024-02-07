IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan AG Dana Nessel: Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial made clear that ‘firearms are not toys’

Chris Jansing Reports

Michigan AG Dana Nessel: Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial made clear that ‘firearms are not toys’

06:16

A jury in Pontiac, Michigan found Jennifer Crumbley, mother of shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty in an unanimous verdict of four counts of manslaughter — one for each of the students killed in the shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The sentence marks the first time a parent in the United States has been held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Jennifer Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison per count and remains held on bond. She will be sentenced April 9.Feb. 7, 2024

    Michigan AG Dana Nessel: Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial made clear that ‘firearms are not toys’

