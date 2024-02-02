Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

Senate negotiators mark a significant breakthrough as they say a tentative deal has been reached to enact tougher U.S. immigration and asylum laws. The tentative agreement, struck by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., represents an ambitious effort to tackle a problem that has bedeviled Congress for decades. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that senators plan to release the “full text” of the immigration package, which will include aid funding for Ukraine and Israel. Former RNC Chairman & MSNBC Political Analyst Michael Steele joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on to explain why he believes both parties should ‘take the deal!’Feb. 2, 2024