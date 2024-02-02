IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

  • Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family ‘the ability to move forward’

    05:45

  • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he’s ‘so sorry’ to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

    05:18

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15

  • Chen: Every election comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

    01:14

  • Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

  • Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    03:52

  • Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    02:30

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39

  • United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

    01:18

Chris Jansing Reports

Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

03:31

Senate negotiators mark a significant breakthrough as they say a tentative deal has been reached to enact tougher U.S. immigration and asylum laws. The tentative agreement, struck by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., represents an ambitious effort to tackle a problem that has bedeviled Congress for decades. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that senators plan to release the “full text” of the immigration package, which will include aid funding for Ukraine and Israel. Former RNC Chairman & MSNBC Political Analyst Michael Steele joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on to explain why he believes both parties should ‘take the deal!’Feb. 2, 2024

  • Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All