Michael Cohen is a 'volatile, unreliable person' but a 'stellar' witness: Tim O'Brien
May 17, 202408:18

Michael Cohen is a 'volatile, unreliable person' but a 'stellar' witness: Tim O'Brien

08:18

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin and MSNBC political analyst Tim O'Brien were both at the courthouse this week amid former President Trump's hush money trial and joined Alex Witt to discuss former Cohen advisor Robert Costello potentially testifying.May 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

