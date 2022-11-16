McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

- Now Playing
McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott01:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident03:06
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots01:57
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
What social media profiles of Paul Pelosi's attacker reveal01:00
Arrest made after break-in at Katie Hobbs' headquarters01:54
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records02:00
Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump01:53
Police investigating suspicious substance found in letter near Jan. 6 committee chairman's office01:14
Sarasota vice mayor on Hurricane Ian damage: 'My yard looks like a war zone'03:45
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane again after leaving Florida03:17
Roadways become waterways in Naples as eyewall of Hurricane makes landfall02:30
Ginni Thomas to meet with Jan. 6 committee02:53
Kornacki: Outer suburbs, conflicted voters, define bellwether district02:13
Sherman: ‘Profound’ support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly07:02
NBC poll shows how Donald Trump is ‘uniquely capable of dividing the Republican party’06:49
Puerto Rico left powerless, facing 'catastrophic' flooding from Hurricane Fiona03:39
Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi meet for first time since Ukraine invasion03:14
Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says02:24
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 9605:50
- Now Playing
McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott01:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident03:06
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots01:57
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
What social media profiles of Paul Pelosi's attacker reveal01:00
Arrest made after break-in at Katie Hobbs' headquarters01:54
Play All