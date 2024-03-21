IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Manhattan DA explains document delay in Trump hush money case
March 21, 202403:45

  • 'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

    13:44

  • 'He's calling you poison': Sharpton slams Trump's 'racist' anti-immigrant rhetoric

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Manhattan DA explains document delay in Trump hush money case

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Trump 'trying every stall tactic in the book': Barbara McQuade on $464 million bond

    12:47

  • Rubio 'one of the saddest stories in American politics': Trump eyeing Rubio as VP pick

    05:52

  • 'Cash is king': Trump facing deadline to pay $464 million bond

    08:42

  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00

  • Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

    08:04

  • Susan Rice on national security risk posed by Trump’s debts

    05:24

  • Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk

    05:35

  • 'Crazy': GOPers’ Trump-inspired tactics bomb their chances in Congress, Senate, 2024 election

    07:37

  • Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?

    10:12

  • ‘Never seen this before’: Trump money expert on his scramble to make $464M bond

    08:52

  • ‘Panic’: Trump has ‘buddies beg for money’ amid desperate search for $464M

    05:19

  • ‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe

    12:18

  • Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush

    07:23

  • Liz Cheney blasts Trump's Republican enablers

    11:57

  • ‘He’s freaking out’: Donald Trump hits the panic button as time runs out for him to pay up

    10:00

  • Hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters face prison sentences while Trump trial delayed

    02:21

  • James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman

    05:06

Chris Jansing Reports

Manhattan DA explains document delay in Trump hush money case

03:45

New York State prosecutors said fewer than 300 of the over 17,000 documents recently turned over to lawyers for former President Donald Trump are potentially relevant to his criminal defense and that their case alleging falsified business records should proceed to trial.March 21, 2024

  • 'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

    13:44

  • 'He's calling you poison': Sharpton slams Trump's 'racist' anti-immigrant rhetoric

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Manhattan DA explains document delay in Trump hush money case

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Trump 'trying every stall tactic in the book': Barbara McQuade on $464 million bond

    12:47

  • Rubio 'one of the saddest stories in American politics': Trump eyeing Rubio as VP pick

    05:52

  • 'Cash is king': Trump facing deadline to pay $464 million bond

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All