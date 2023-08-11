IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

  • Maui resident describes ‘terrifying’ wildfire in Lahaina

    05:21

  • Biden designates new national monument near the Grand Canyon

    02:27

  • Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents case

    01:10

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

    01:00

  • Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment

    01:08

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal Brooklyn gas station stabbing

    02:28

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis shares racist threat as Trump probe decision looms

    01:47

  • Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

    00:43

  • Biden pushes ‘Bidenomics’ during manufacturing remarks in Maine

    03:02

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    02:56

  • How markets are reacting to Fed raising interest rates by 0.25%

    02:23

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:01

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    07:07

  • Democrats urge McConnell to end Tuberville's block of military nominations

    02:13

  • RFK Jr. faces criticism from Democrats at House hearing on censorship

    03:01

  • Senate committee advances Supreme Court ethics bill

    03:24

Chris Jansing Reports

Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

03:03

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., is not planning to attend a White House event marking the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act as he mulls a potential third-party run for president in 2024. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports.Aug. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

  • Maui resident describes ‘terrifying’ wildfire in Lahaina

    05:21

  • Biden designates new national monument near the Grand Canyon

    02:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All