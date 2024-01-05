IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

  • Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

  • Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

  • Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito

  • Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

  • I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

  • New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

  • Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent

  • Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

  • 'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

  • Armed man arrested outside of U.S. Capitol

Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

Wayne LaPierre has resigned as leader of the National Rifle Association, ending his decadeslong reign over the prominent gun rights group, days before the start of his civil trial in New York.Jan. 5, 2024

