Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family ‘the ability to move forward’

Leaders of Israel and Hamas are trying to negotiation a deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza and free the remaining hostages. On Tuesday, families of several American hostages received an update on the negotiations, in a private White House meeting with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Abigail Edan is a 4-year-old girl who was taken hostage by Hamas and whose parents were murdered. Her great-aunt, Liz Hirsch Naftali joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on details of what she was told on a potential negotiation deal.Jan. 31, 2024