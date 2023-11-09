Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states

- UP NEXT
North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion04:24
Illinois governor points to Biden's work as reason for thousands more jobs in state04:25
Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion09:52
SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal to end historic strike00:37
Suspect in custody for murder of Detroit Jewish leader, Samantha Woll01:46
At least one injured in Texas chemical plant explosion00:39
Taylor Swift breaks sales records and rocks the vote05:48
Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author07:19
'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author05:59
Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio06:03
'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'05:32
Claire McCaskill: Republicans are so out of touch with reality02:38
Steve Kornacki: Beshear won in counties where Trump won in 202007:56
Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care07:44
Growing concerns among Democrats over Biden's re-election campaign amid new polls02:44
Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban02:19
Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest02:14
Armed man arrested outside of U.S. Capitol01:58
Females are under-studied and under-cared for, says researcher and author06:27
Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now07:44
- UP NEXT
North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion04:24
Illinois governor points to Biden's work as reason for thousands more jobs in state04:25
Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion09:52
SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal to end historic strike00:37
Suspect in custody for murder of Detroit Jewish leader, Samantha Woll01:46
At least one injured in Texas chemical plant explosion00:39
Play All