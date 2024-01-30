Lanhee J. Chen: Every election to a certain degree comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

Senior White House administration officials say they’re increasingly confident in the economy as it grew at a strong 3.1% pace between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the same period last year. Additionally, every inflation measure is cooling, the job market remains strong, and the stock market has hit record highs. This poses a challenge for President Joe in his re-election campaign to keep this momentum going to get the attention of 2024 voters. Former Policy Adviser to Romney Campaign Lanhee J. Chen joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss how Americans' perspective of the economy will impact the 2024 election.Jan. 30, 2024