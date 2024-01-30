IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lanhee J. Chen: Every election to a certain degree comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

  • Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    03:52

  • Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    02:30

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39

  • United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

    01:18

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

    03:05

  • Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’

    01:43

  • Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

    05:01

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

    00:31

  • Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

    03:07

  • Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

    00:24

  • Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’

    06:04

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

    00:55

  • Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released

    11:46

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

    01:49

Chris Jansing Reports

Lanhee J. Chen: Every election to a certain degree comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

01:14

Senior White House administration officials say they’re increasingly confident in the economy as it grew at a strong 3.1% pace between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the same period last year. Additionally, every inflation measure is cooling, the job market remains strong, and the stock market has hit record highs. This poses a challenge for President Joe in his re-election campaign to keep this momentum going to get the attention of 2024 voters. Former Policy Adviser to Romney Campaign Lanhee J. Chen joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss how Americans' perspective of the economy will impact the 2024 election.Jan. 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lanhee J. Chen: Every election to a certain degree comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All