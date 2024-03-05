IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 
04:00

  • Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The people of Gaza need all the help they can get’ says World Central Kitchen Founder

    06:56

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

  • Why SCOTUS Justices split over whether Congress should’ve been brought into the Colorado ruling

    04:36

  • Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'

    05:38

  • OBGYN’s leaving and reproductive clinics closing are the ‘greatest crisis’ says Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

    06:28

  • ‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

    03:15

  • Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization

    02:39

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

  • Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

    01:57

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case

    01:09

  • Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens to be held in custody until trial

    01:59

  • ‘Time is more on Putin's side’ says Ben Rhodes as the Ukraine War enters its third year

    04:49

  • UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder: 'There are scars’ for Ukrainian children ahead of war's anniversary

    05:15

  • State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

    03:29

  • Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    02:38

  • Alabama IVF decision ‘is kryptonite for Republicans’ Tara Setmayer says

    05:18

  • ‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience

    03:34

Chris Jansing Reports

Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

04:00

Kyrsten Sinema announced she will not run for re-election to the Senate. The independent senator said she will leave at the “end of this year.” March 5, 2024

  • Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The people of Gaza need all the help they can get’ says World Central Kitchen Founder

    06:56

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

  • Why SCOTUS Justices split over whether Congress should’ve been brought into the Colorado ruling

    04:36

  • Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'

    05:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All