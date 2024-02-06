IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kris Brown: Jennifer Crumbley's 'verdict is a victory' for parents

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    California rains expected into the night as falling trees kill 2 people

    05:06

  • 'Separate issue of concern was noted': King Charles' cancer discovered during prostate treatment

    04:15

  • King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

    07:12

  • Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

    02:51

  • Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

    03:31

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

  • Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family ‘the ability to move forward’

    05:45

  • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he’s ‘so sorry’ to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

    05:18

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15

  • Chen: Every election comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

    01:14

  • Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

Chris Jansing Reports

Kris Brown: Jennifer Crumbley's 'verdict is a victory' for parents

06:55

Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan woman charged in connection with her son’s deadly school shooting rampage at Oxford High School in 2021, was convicted Tuesday on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each count is for the victims who were killed in the attack: Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling. The unanimous verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations in which Crumbley became the first parent to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Feb. 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Kris Brown: Jennifer Crumbley's 'verdict is a victory' for parents

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    California rains expected into the night as falling trees kill 2 people

    05:06

  • 'Separate issue of concern was noted': King Charles' cancer discovered during prostate treatment

    04:15

  • King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

    07:12

  • Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

    02:51

  • Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should ‘take the win’ on tentative bipartisan border deal

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All