Kris Brown: Jennifer Crumbley's 'verdict is a victory' for parents

Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan woman charged in connection with her son’s deadly school shooting rampage at Oxford High School in 2021, was convicted Tuesday on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each count is for the victims who were killed in the attack: Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling. The unanimous verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations in which Crumbley became the first parent to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Feb. 6, 2024