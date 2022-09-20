IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Kornacki: Outer suburbs, conflicted voters, define bellwether district 

02:13

NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Peter Alexander to discuss the importance of ‘persuadable’ voters this midterm cycle. ‘Persuadable’ voters live mostly in the outer suburbs and send ‘mixed signals’ on key questions defining the midterms, such as abortion rights and inflation. Sept. 20, 2022

