Kirby: ‘Hoping’ Americans will be among released hostages

- Now Playing
Kirby: ‘Hoping’ Americans will be among released hostages02:42
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'09:42
West Bank residents celebrate as Palestinian prisoners released from Israel02:09
4 year old among hostages released by Hamas03:23
Video shows fire after vehicle crashed into Niagara Falls border checkpoint02:40
No initial indication of bomb in car at Niagara Falls explosion02:01
FBI investigating explosion at U.S.-Canada border crossing03:53
Jan. 6 rioter found guilty after using 'gobbledygook' sovereign citizen arguments02:08
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes00:42
IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital02:52
New Hampshire presidential primary date set for January 23, 202403:10
Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos03:34
U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole03:07
House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally01:57
Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense01:59
Former George Santos campaign fundraiser pleads guilty to impersonating congressional aide01:49
Republican senator tries to fight Teamsters president during hearing01:34
Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'01:20
Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns01:16
'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona01:23
- Now Playing
Kirby: ‘Hoping’ Americans will be among released hostages02:42
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'09:42
West Bank residents celebrate as Palestinian prisoners released from Israel02:09
4 year old among hostages released by Hamas03:23
Video shows fire after vehicle crashed into Niagara Falls border checkpoint02:40
No initial indication of bomb in car at Niagara Falls explosion02:01
Play All