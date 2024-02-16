IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: GA District Attorney Fani Wilis 'has the right' to defend herself
Feb. 16, 2024
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: GA District Attorney Fani Wilis ‘has the right’ to defend herself

Chris Jansing Reports

Kimberly Atkins Stohr: GA District Attorney Fani Wilis 'has the right' to defend herself

07:16

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not resume her testimony today at a hearing on allegations that she had an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade, in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants. However, her passionate defense of her conduct on Thursday resonated beyond the Atlanta courtroom, especially with women of color, as she is one of the few elected Black women prosecutors across the country. Boston Globe Columnist & MSNBC Political Analyst Kimberly Atkins Stohr joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to talk about the different standard applied to Willis and other women of color.Feb. 16, 2024

