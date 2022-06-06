IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Justice Department moves to seize planes owned by Russian oligarch

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, body armor and high-capacity magazines

    01:11

  • Miss. school district's first Black superintendent put on leave awaiting hearing

    04:16

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’

    03:53

  • Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’

    05:30

  • Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’

    04:56

  • Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation

    03:21

  • Mom of 10-month-old on formula shortage: "I can't feed our children, I feel like a failure"

    05:08

  • Critics fear SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion may threaten other rights

    08:17

  • Local policy director on gun violence: ‘We will hold the gun industry accountable’

    03:22

  • Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection

    05:13

  • Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’

    03:37

Chris Jansing Reports

Justice Department moves to seize planes owned by Russian oligarch

02:28

The Department of Justice has moved to seize two planes owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as part of their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NBC's Tom Winter has details.June 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Justice Department moves to seize planes owned by Russian oligarch

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, body armor and high-capacity magazines

    01:11

  • Miss. school district's first Black superintendent put on leave awaiting hearing

    04:16

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’

    03:53

  • Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’

    05:30

  • Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’

    04:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All