Judge severs Sen. Menendez's trial from his wife's due to health issues
April 11, 202402:11

Chris Jansing Reports

Judge severs Sen. Menendez's trial from his wife's due to health issues

02:11

A judge has allowed Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife to separate their trials over bribery charges due to a health issues Nadine Menendez is experiencing.April 11, 2024

