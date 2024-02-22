IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge rules Texas school’s hair length policies do not violate CROWN Act
Judge rules Texas school’s hair length policies do not violate CROWN Act

A judge ruled that a Texas high school's policy, which resulted in the punishment of a Black 18-year-old student over the length of his dreadlocks, does not violate the CROWN Act. The judge stated the district’s policy “does not prohibit nor does it discriminate against male students who wear braids, locs, or twists.”Feb. 22, 2024

