IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order
April 9, 202403:44
  • Now Playing

    Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    'Atrocious': Trump claims 'modern day Nelson Mandela' status to bash Stormy Daniels trial judge

    11:42

  • Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order

    01:13

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • ‘Convicted felon Trump’: Stormy Daniels case has Trump desperate to avoid slammer

    10:48

  • 'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms

    06:10

  • ‘No more delays’: Judge denies Trump immunity claim in hush money case

    05:20

  • Trump teeters on brink of violating gag order: ‘He knows what he’s doing’

    05:01

  • Judge has enough of Trump's attacks on family members; extends gag order on 'defendant's vitriol'

    04:59

  • Judge Merchan expands Trump's N.Y. gag order after the former president repeatedly attacks Merchan’s daughter online

    10:09

  • 'A complete circus': Former prosecutor on Trump's upcoming NY trial

    03:32

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22

  • Trump’s new coup? Ex-Trump lawyer warns he’ll ‘incite followers’ to attack trial witnesses

    11:29

  • John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?

    10:21

  • ‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial

    08:39

  • George Conway: Lying, intimidating, bullying. That's Trump at his worst, and that's Trump always

    12:20

  • Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case

    02:15

  • Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 6

    11:20

  • Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign

    01:27

  • Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 15

    02:41

Chris Jansing Reports

Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order

03:44

A state appeals court judge has denied former President Trump's bid to delay the New York hush money trial as he appeals the gag order put in place by the judge overseeing the case.April 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    'Atrocious': Trump claims 'modern day Nelson Mandela' status to bash Stormy Daniels trial judge

    11:42

  • Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order

    01:13

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • ‘Convicted felon Trump’: Stormy Daniels case has Trump desperate to avoid slammer

    10:48

  • 'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms

    06:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All