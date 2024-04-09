Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order

- Now Playing
Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order03:44
- UP NEXT
'Atrocious': Trump claims 'modern day Nelson Mandela' status to bash Stormy Daniels trial judge11:42
Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order01:13
Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore09:56
‘Convicted felon Trump’: Stormy Daniels case has Trump desperate to avoid slammer10:48
'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms06:10
‘No more delays’: Judge denies Trump immunity claim in hush money case05:20
Trump teeters on brink of violating gag order: ‘He knows what he’s doing’05:01
Judge has enough of Trump's attacks on family members; extends gag order on 'defendant's vitriol'04:59
Judge Merchan expands Trump's N.Y. gag order after the former president repeatedly attacks Merchan’s daughter online10:09
'A complete circus': Former prosecutor on Trump's upcoming NY trial03:32
Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far04:22
Trump’s new coup? Ex-Trump lawyer warns he’ll ‘incite followers’ to attack trial witnesses11:29
John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?10:21
‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial08:39
George Conway: Lying, intimidating, bullying. That's Trump at his worst, and that's Trump always12:20
Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case02:15
Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 611:20
Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign01:27
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 1502:41
- Now Playing
Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order03:44
- UP NEXT
'Atrocious': Trump claims 'modern day Nelson Mandela' status to bash Stormy Daniels trial judge11:42
Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order01:13
Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore09:56
‘Convicted felon Trump’: Stormy Daniels case has Trump desperate to avoid slammer10:48
'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms06:10
Play All