Chris Jansing Reports

Judge Kaplan threatens to remove Trump from courtroom in E. Jean Carroll trial

04:31

Writer E. Jean Carroll testified today in the second damages trial against former President Donald Trump, who was found to have sexually abused and defamed her last year, with a jury awarding her $5 million in damages. Carroll testified that her life was upended after then-President Trump accused her of fabricating her allegations in 2019 that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened to throw Trump out of the trial after he fumed during Carroll's testimony. Kaplan reminded former President Trump that he should not be making comments that the jury, or even audience members can hear. Former Litigator and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joins Chris Jansing with her observations from the courtroom.Jan. 17, 2024

