Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

- Now Playing
Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder03:02
- UP NEXT
'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict11:09
Manhattan DA seeks gag order in Trump hush money case09:23
Trump appeals NY civil fraud suit ruling01:53
Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case01:54
How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives06:15
Legal expert explains how Trump may be able to pay a $454 million fraud bill06:55
'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation10:59
New York court rules Trump owes more than $454 million in civil fraud case02:18
Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts06:40
Trump properties could be seized if he doesn’t pay up, New York AG says07:06
How Letitia James could seize Trump assets if he doesn’t pay03:10
Trump faces prospect of asset seizure over payment of massive fraud penalty07:13
Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption05:24
Trump’s “going to have to sell a lot of those gold sneakers” to pay $355M+ fine03:35
Are Trump's golden sneakers a golden ticket?06:08
Former Trump Org Exec: 'He believes he’s gonna get away with it'05:55
How Trump’s NY Fraud case weakens his ‘business empire' narrative11:40
Why Trump can’t pick up his assets in NY and do business somewhere else13:41
“He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case10:09
- Now Playing
Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder03:02
- UP NEXT
'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict11:09
Manhattan DA seeks gag order in Trump hush money case09:23
Trump appeals NY civil fraud suit ruling01:53
Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case01:54
How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives06:15
Play All