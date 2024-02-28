IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder
Feb. 28, 202403:02
Chris Jansing Reports

Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

03:02

Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw former President Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, was sent an envelope containing a white powder, causing an emergency response at the courthouse.Feb. 28, 2024

