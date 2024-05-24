IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial
May 24, 202401:45

  • 'Pillars of credibility': How lawyers are preparing for closing arguments in Trump's trial

    06:20

  • 'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45

  • 'Important part' is Joe Biden keeping 'distance': Pre-trial hearing on Hunter gun charges underway

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: Bibi should focus on ‘freeing the hostages,’ not Johnson’s ‘naked political interest’

    06:11

  • 'Women are scared': Louisiana set to make abortion pills controlled substances

    03:26

  • 'Trump's presidency was a catastrophe for the Bronx': NY congressman blasts Trump rally

    04:56

  • 'Largest criminal deportation operation': Trump demonizes immigrants at Bronx campaign event

    11:43

  • 'Very strong chance at a conviction': Trump's hush money trial to resume on Tuesday

    04:41

  • 'Voting for Trump': Who will Nikki Haley supporters back in November?

    06:03

  • 'Rigged cases': Trump slams Judge Merchan and says 'New York is out of control'

    04:41

  • What to know about the risks of daily cannabis use

    04:29

  • Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

    06:31

  • Biden 'totally rejected' request for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

    07:37

  • Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

    10:12

  • Biden working to designate Kenya as a 'major non-NATO ally'

    02:28

  • Provocative flag flown at Justice Alito’s home show he ‘is in no way impartial’: Rep. Sherrill

    04:36

  • ‘Completely inappropriate’: Sen. Coons reacts to controversial flag flown at Justice Alito’s home

    09:49

  • 'Proven to fail': Senator criticizes bipartisan border bill that will be voted on today

    04:28

  • 'Time to break it up': Garland announces antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation

    02:58

Chris Jansing Reports

Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

01:45

The judge overseeing Hunter Biden's gun charges case ruled on what evidence can be brought up during the trial. NBC News' Ken Dilanian has details on what prosecutors can and cannot refer to in their arguments.May 24, 2024

  • 'Pillars of credibility': How lawyers are preparing for closing arguments in Trump's trial

    06:20

  • 'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45

  • 'Important part' is Joe Biden keeping 'distance': Pre-trial hearing on Hunter gun charges underway

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: Bibi should focus on ‘freeing the hostages,’ not Johnson’s ‘naked political interest’

    06:11

  • 'Women are scared': Louisiana set to make abortion pills controlled substances

    03:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All