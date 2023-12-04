IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

    02:27

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

  • ‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress

    06:39

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12

  • Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

    02:49

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

  • Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

    04:09

  • Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 93

    02:31

  • Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

    02:50

  • Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'

    02:10

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

    01:41

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

    03:46

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech

    02:28

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

    05:33

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

Chris Jansing Reports

Judge blasts 'nonsense' claim by Giuliani ahead of election worker defamation trial

02:26

Two Georgia election workers are expected to testify about the “threats, harassment, and harm” they faced as a result of Giuliani's false claims. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the judge's comments and previews the upcoming trial. Dec. 4, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

    02:27

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

  • ‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress

    06:39

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12

  • Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All