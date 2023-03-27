Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

First lady Jill Biden commented on the school shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed. She told a meeting of the National League of Cities that "our children deserve better."March 27, 2023

