Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 rioter who intended to arrest Biden is sentenced to more than 4 years

02:31

Jan. 6 rioter Ed Badalian, who intended to arrest then president-elect Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.Sept. 26, 2023

