  • Shooting at D.C. funeral home leaves one dead, three wounded

  • Cancer patients face dire situations amid drug shortages

    Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to four years for hitting officers with fire extinguisher

    Manhattan DA Bragg sues Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan

  • Evidence suggests Russians are stealing art from Ukraine

  • House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

  • White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

  • Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

  • First lady safe after plane diverted back to Denver

  • Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment

  • Democrats target 31 GOP-held seats in 2024

  • Second arrest made in connection with fatal NYC gay bar robberies

  • 'Someone's shooting guns': 911 calls from Nashville shooting released

  • Conspiracy theorists targeting professors, scientists with threats

  • FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter sales

  • Vatican: Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

  • Senate votes to pass repeal of authorizations for Gulf and Iraq wars

  • Judge orders Pence to testify in special counsel probe

  • 'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

  • Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'

Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to four years for hitting officers with fire extinguisher

A former firefighter was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after hitting officers with a fire extinguisher during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.April 11, 2023

