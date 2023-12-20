IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jan. 6 rioter caught in Bumble dating app sting pleads guilty

Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 rioter caught in Bumble dating app sting pleads guilty

Andrew Taake has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on how a user on Bumble was able to get information from those who participated in the riot on the dating app, like Taake, and turn them in to the FBI.Dec. 20, 2023

    Jan. 6 rioter caught in Bumble dating app sting pleads guilty

