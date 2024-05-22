IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jan. 6 rioter advances to House GOP runoff in Georgia
May 22, 202401:37
Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 rioter advances to House GOP runoff in Georgia

01:37

Charles Hand III, who pushed through tear gas and entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has advanced to a Republican runoff for a Georgia House seat.May 22, 2024

