    Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

    Five or six Secret Service agents have testified before Jan. 6 grand jury

  • 'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 2024

  • Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

  • Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Polar Prince owner 'holding out hope' Titan crew will be brought home

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

  • Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’

  • Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

  • Daniel Penny indicted in choking death of NYC subway rider

  • Southern Baptists vote to ban churches with female pastors

  • McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges

  • Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

  • Trump lands in Florida ahead of arraignment

  • Photos show boxes of classified documents all over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

  • Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

  • Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance

  • Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of wrapping up soon

  • Wildfire smoke grounds flights out of NYC

  • McCarthy will not support supplemental for Ukraine aid

Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

02:39

A January 6 defendant who is representing himself in trial, Brian Mock, questioned one his own sons who helped turn him into the FBI. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.June 27, 2023

