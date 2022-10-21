IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

02:00

The January 6 committee has issued a subpoena for former President Trump to testify and produce records for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 21, 2022

