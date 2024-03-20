IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman
March 20, 202405:06

  • Hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters face prison sentences while Trump trial delayed

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    01:20

  • What is the happiest country in the world? Inside the new UN report

    00:40

  • 'No clear path forward' for House Republicans on Hunter Biden investigation

    03:18

  • Haiti’s transitional committee ‘needs to be a Haitian led process’: Vedant Patel

    03:36

  • Supreme Court allows Texas immigration law to take effect for now

    02:55

  • 'I'm not perfect': Kari Lake on past statements spurning other Arizona Republicans

    02:49

  • 'I’m pissed!': Former Trump Aide Navarro is 'afraid' surrendering to prison

    02:17

  • 'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience

    04:30

  • Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison

    02:12

  • Major change to real estate law could transform how Americans buy and sell homes

    02:17

  • Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment

    03:59

  • 'Very close' high-stakes Ohio Senate primary heating up

    08:49

  • Supreme Court wary of bid to limit White House contact with social media companies

    02:22

  • Trump's comments on threats to democracy are 'ultimate art of projection': Michael Dowd

    05:48

  • Judge denies Menendez's motion to dismiss some charges in bribery case

    02:16

  • 'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon

    09:36

  • First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

    03:13

  • Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

    08:57

Chris Jansing Reports

James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman

05:06

New York Attorney General Letitia James disputed former President Trump's claim that he cannot secure the $464 million needed to post bond. NBC News' Dasha Burns and former prosecutor Charles Coleman have more details on Trump's legal woes.March 20, 2024

  • Hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters face prison sentences while Trump trial delayed

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    01:20

  • What is the happiest country in the world? Inside the new UN report

    00:40

  • 'No clear path forward' for House Republicans on Hunter Biden investigation

    03:18

  • Haiti’s transitional committee ‘needs to be a Haitian led process’: Vedant Patel

    03:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All