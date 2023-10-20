Israeli family worries child being held hostage cannot see without his glasses

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
8-year-old Ohad Munder-Zichri is believed to be among the roughly 200 Israeli hostages in Gaza. While his family waits to hear about his condition, their biggest concern has been his ability to see. Munder-Zichri's cousin, Osnat Meiri told NBC News that he may have lost his glasses and cannot see without them.Oct. 20, 2023

