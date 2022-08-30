IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

Chris Jansing Reports

Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

01:39

An American patrol ship witnessed an Iranian naval ship towing a sea drone belonging to the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf. NBC News' Courtney Kube reported the U.S. was unsuccessful in communicating with the Iranian ship, but the ship ended up cutting the tow line. Aug. 30, 2022

    Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

