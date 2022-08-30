Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

- Now Playing
Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf01:39
- UP NEXT
Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf01:39
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself02:23
Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'02:23
Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents03:39
NC Senate seat could be key to Democrats maintaining control04:06
Republican leaders escalate rhetoric against new IRS positions04:54
Rep. Lofgren calls Rep. Cheney 'fearless' ahead of WY primary night05:25
Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe03:55
WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search02:26
Police exchange gunfire with man who threatened FBI03:04
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment right, declines to answer questions in NY AG civil probe11:01
Violent comments flood far-right forums following FBI Mar-a-Lago search04:27
"They are ready to fight": Violent social media posts emerge in wake of FBI search in Mar-a-Lago06:11
Sen. Michael Bennet on the Inflation Reduction Act06:10
Where Black and Brown communities stand on abortion rights05:49
Fmr. federal prosecutor compares federal grand jury and 1/6 cmte, as Cipollone is subpoenaed01:37
Talking about abortion services "culturally" will be key: Amanda Renteria on KS abortion vote01:18
Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook families' lawyers years worth of texts03:25
"We got the guys who did 9/11": Fmr. Deputy National Security Advisor on killing of Al Qaeda leader05:23
- Now Playing
Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf01:39
- UP NEXT
Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf01:39
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself02:23
Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'02:23
Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents03:39
NC Senate seat could be key to Democrats maintaining control04:06
Play All