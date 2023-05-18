IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Jansing Reports

Intel leak suspect caught twice taking notes about classified documents

02:09

Justice Department lawyers have said that the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified materials had been previously caught twice taking notes about documents and accessing information not relevant to his job. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.May 18, 2023

