Immigration reform stalls congressional aid package to Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown

    06:12

  • Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

    08:13

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01

  • Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

    03:24

  • Dem. Caucus Chair Rep. Lieu on border wall: 'We need comprehensive reform'

    05:28

  • As Biden approves new border wall, 'band-aid solutions' for immigration aren't working

    03:53

  • Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

    02:30

  • 'A promise broken': Julián Castro admonishes Biden border wall reversal

    07:47

  • ‘Absolutely phenomenal’: Sen. Alex Padilla celebrates Laphonza Butler Senate seat appointment

    05:36

  • ‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

    06:20

  • Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations 

    03:18

  • HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick

    05:57

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12

  • Thousands of migrants seek entry to U.S.

    05:04

  • Border communities strained as crossings near record highs

    03:00

  • ‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

    05:10

  • NY governor says state needs workers, calls out GOP over inaction on immigration

    10:17

  • 'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

    11:44

Chris Jansing Reports

Immigration reform stalls congressional aid package to Ukraine

02:37

The White House is pushing Congress to authorize another supplemental aid package to Ukraine, with the warning that if not, Russia could make significant gains. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s immigration concerns that are stalling foreign aid negotiations.Dec. 4, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown

    06:12

  • Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

    08:13

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01

  • Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All