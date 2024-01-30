IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

Chris Jansing Reports

Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

The Illinois State Board of Elections decided it did not have the jurisdiction to rule if former President Donald Trump should be ineligible for the primary ballot, allowing him to remain eligible. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on why the board decided to leave it to the courts to decide.Jan. 30, 2024

