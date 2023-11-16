IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

- Now Playing
IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital02:52
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire presidential primary date set for January 23, 202403:10
Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos03:34
U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole03:07
House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally01:57
Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense01:59
Former George Santos campaign fundraiser pleads guilty to impersonating congressional aide01:49
Republican senator tries to fight Teamsters president during hearing01:34
Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'01:20
Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns01:16
'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona01:23
Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco02:10
Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance02:19
New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders00:32
Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene01:57
Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states01:30
Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 202402:25
Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges01:44
3 arrested in connection with 'prostitution network'02:26
What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial05:28
- Now Playing
IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital02:52
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire presidential primary date set for January 23, 202403:10
Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos03:34
U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole03:07
House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally01:57
Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense01:59
Play All