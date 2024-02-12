IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

Chris Jansing Reports

Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

Houston officials said the shooter who opened fire at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church was carrying antisemitic writings and an AR-15 with the word “Palestine” written on the butt stock. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on the latest details in the case where police still have not uncovered a motive.Feb. 12, 2024

    Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

