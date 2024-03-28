IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10
March 28, 202402:08

  • Now Playing

Chris Jansing Reports

House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

02:08

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to notify him that the House would send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secy. Alejandro Mayorkas on April 10.March 28, 2024

