Chris Jansing Reports

House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

NBC News' Valerie Castro reports on the throngs of college students in attendance at the "March for Israel" on the National Mall, as well as remarks so far from members of Congress.Nov. 14, 2023

