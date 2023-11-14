House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

- Now Playing
House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally01:57
- UP NEXT
David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’04:47
International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone02:43
Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’05:08
'This is a Hamas manufactured crisis,' Netanyahu Advisor on attacks around Gaza hospitals06:22
Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem08:44
'We are proud to be Jews': Protester speaks about the 'March for Israel' rally03:05
‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas14:35
100,000 people expected in D.C. for 'March for Israel'04:24
Israeli forces tighten control of Gaza city amid growing calls for a ceasefire07:37
Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'01:20
Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals07:03
How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas02:28
European Union calls for ‘immediate’ pause in hostilities04:59
Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society07:27
Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society07:27
MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital05:11
Netanyahu says Israel will retain control of security in Gaza05:40
#VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan10:19
UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza06:49
- Now Playing
House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally01:57
- UP NEXT
David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’04:47
International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone02:43
Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’05:08
'This is a Hamas manufactured crisis,' Netanyahu Advisor on attacks around Gaza hospitals06:22
Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem08:44
Play All