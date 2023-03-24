IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing

    02:39

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.25%

    01:15

  • Two wounded in shooting at Colorado high school

    01:02

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted in connection to Jan. 6

    02:00

  • Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water dispute

    02:04

  • Sanofi becomes third drugmaker to announce insulin price cap

    02:33

  • Law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment as early as next week

    06:05

  • DOJ, SEC launch investigation into collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    01:03

  • U.S. downs drone into Black Sea after incident with Russian fighter jet

    02:02

  • How consumers could be impacted by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

    09:24

  • DeSantis visits Iowa ahead of Trump amid 2024 speculation

    03:40

  • Congress questions officials on threats from China in multiple hearings

    02:38

  • GOP senators and Capitol Police both critical of Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 report

    04:05

  • Permanent daylight saving bill gets bipartisan push in Congress

    01:54

  • Erin Brockovich on Ohio train derailment aftermath: 'Mismanagement here is unbelievable'

    01:29

  • House Ethics Committee moves forward with investigation into Rep. George Santos

    02:08

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    01:27

  • Iran probes ‘deliberate’ poisoning of schoolgirls

    03:47

Chris Jansing Reports

House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation

02:40

The House of Representatives narrowly passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act, a Republican-backed measure to provide parents with more information about children's education. Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have voiced opposition to the bill. NBC's Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill.March 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing

    02:39

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.25%

    01:15

  • Two wounded in shooting at Colorado high school

    01:02

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted in connection to Jan. 6

    02:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All