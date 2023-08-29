IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 49 counties

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

    03:13

  • Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup

    03:10

  • Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia

    02:01

  • Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    00:39

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

    01:53

  • Richard Engel on Putin and Prigozhin's tenuous relationship

    07:33

  • Biden briefed on report that Wagner chief Prigozhin was in a plane crash

    01:34

  • New details on crashed plane in Russia with Wagner boss Prigozhin on board

    12:50

  • Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane

    02:24

  • John Eastman 'absolutely' believes the 2020 election was stolen

    01:54

  • Trump's lawyers spotted at Georgia courthouse

    01:41

  • Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee

    01:58

  • New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters

    01:55

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

    02:35

  • Appeals court upholds some abortion pill restrictions, but drug remains available for now

    02:04

  • Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03

  • White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

Chris Jansing Reports

House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

01:44

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the diagnosis and words of support from fellow Republicans.Aug. 29, 2023

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 49 counties

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

    03:13

  • Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup

    03:10

  • Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia

    02:01

  • Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    00:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All