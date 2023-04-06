House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

- Now Playing
House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor01:34
- UP NEXT
White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision02:30
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law02:23
First lady safe after plane diverted back to Denver01:08
Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment03:37
Democrats target 31 GOP-held seats in 202402:28
Second arrest made in connection with fatal NYC gay bar robberies02:09
'Someone's shooting guns': 911 calls from Nashville shooting released03:37
Conspiracy theorists targeting professors, scientists with threats03:58
FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter sales01:26
Vatican: Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection04:43
Senate votes to pass repeal of authorizations for Gulf and Iraq wars01:17
Judge orders Pence to testify in special counsel probe01:52
'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform04:15
Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'01:06
House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation02:40
DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans02:17
Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing02:39
Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.25%01:15
Two wounded in shooting at Colorado high school01:02
- Now Playing
House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor01:34
- UP NEXT
White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision02:30
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law02:23
First lady safe after plane diverted back to Denver01:08
Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment03:37
Democrats target 31 GOP-held seats in 202402:28
Play All