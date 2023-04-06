IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

    01:34
Chris Jansing Reports

House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

01:34

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has escalated his probe into District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of former President Trump by issuing a subpoena to one of his former prosecutors. NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports.April 6, 2023

    House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

    01:34
