    House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

Chris Jansing Reports

House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

02:19

The House of Representatives has voted against a stopgap funding bill from Republicans that would have kept the government open another month. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on how this is another setback for Speaker McCarthy and efforts to avert a government shutdown this weekend.Sept. 29, 2023

