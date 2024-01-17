Hed: Leon Panetta: 'Houthis are a very resilient guerilla force' and intelligence on the targets are greatly needed because 'the danger of escalation is increasing'

The United States has now put the Houthi rebel group back on a list of terrorist organizations. During the last several weeks, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have fired dozens of missiles at ships in the red sea -- upending global shipping routes and supply chains. This new designation is said to put a stranglehold on the money the Houthis use to support terrorist acts. Breaking this down further and joining Chris Jansing is Former Defense Secretary, Former CIA Director, and Former White House Chief of Staff, Leon Panetta. Jan. 17, 2024