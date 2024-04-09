IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban
April 9, 202402:33

  • Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

    07:02

  • ‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance

    09:22

  • ‘Trump did this’: TX woman who nearly died after high-risk pregnancy featured in new Biden ad

    05:44

  • 'Worst possible political position' he could be in: Matthew Dowd on Trump's abortion comments

    05:47

  • Mika: Trump is punishing women; women across America are being severely punished

    06:43

  • Trump rips Sen. Graham for opposing his abortion statement

    02:50

  • 'So many things wrong with this, so many lies': Joe on Trump's abortion statement

    12:47

  • Media whiffs on the news in Trump's abortion statement as Dobbs becomes weaponized on global scale

    09:17

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Trump took responsibility for abortion rights ‘chaos’

    05:01

  • Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

    09:30

  • ‘Student loan debt wiped out’: Biden’s plan for 30 million Americans to get 'life-changing' relief

    07:42

  • Trump 'does not care about the issue of abortion': Susan Del Percio

    08:48

  • Trump again says he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade

    05:40

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • 'Between the woman and her doctor': Tennessee plaintiff speaks out on harm of state's abortion ban

    04:25

  • Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall

    10:02

  • Kasich on NE electoral vote change: ‘Let it affect something further down the road,’ not 2024

    05:37

Chris Jansing Reports

Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban

02:33

The White House has announced that Vice President Harris will travel to Arizona for an event on "reproductive freedoms." This comes after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a near-total ban on abortion from 1864 is enforceable.April 9, 2024

  • Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

    07:02

  • ‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance

    09:22

  • ‘Trump did this’: TX woman who nearly died after high-risk pregnancy featured in new Biden ad

    05:44

  • 'Worst possible political position' he could be in: Matthew Dowd on Trump's abortion comments

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All