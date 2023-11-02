Hamas claims 'legal right' to fight against Israeli occupation

Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'10:38
Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'03:16
Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports11:47
At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days02:42
Hamas claims 'legal right' to fight against Israeli occupation03:34
Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill03:45
Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’08:08
Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’02:26
'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman02:30
American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza08:01
Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'01:05
'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed07:20
‘It’s absurd’: Rep. Swalwell slams House GOP aim to fund aid to Israel but not Ukraine09:33
'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace05:23
US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south06:27
Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’08:07
Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released06:03
House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill05:01
'Disrespectful': Homeland Security Secretary takes down Sen. Hawley at hearing05:30
Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations01:21
Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill03:45
